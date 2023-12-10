comScore
Ayodhya Ram temple trust shares photos of work on sanctum sanctorum as consecration ceremony nears | Watch

Officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released fresh pictures of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, showing that the temple's sanctum-sanctorum was almost complete.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple is nearing completion with mere weeks left for the inaugural ceremony. Officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared an update on Saturday to highlight the extensive work done on the sanctum sanctorum – where the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed next year.

"The sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently, the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. I am sharing some photographs with you," Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said in a post on X.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

Rai had earlier said that the idol — depicting the child form of Lord Ram is 90% ready. The 4 feet 3 inch idol is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya.

“Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90% ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done," he had said.

Visuals shared this week on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter handle also showcase the work underway on the temple exteriors.

Ayodhya will see Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla begin from January 16 next year. The city will mark Amrit Mahautsav from January 14 to January 22 and a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised to feed thousands of devotees.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 10 Dec 2023, 05:29 AM IST
