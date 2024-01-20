 Ayodhya Ram temple's first visuals ahead of 'pran pratishtha' ceremony: Watch | Mint
Ayodhya Ram temple's first visuals ahead of 'pran pratishtha' ceremony: Watch

 Livemint

The temple administration has beautifully decorated the Ram Temple ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be attended by 7,000 guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath etc.

Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, news platform DD News shared the visuals of the beautiful structure of the Ram Temple
Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, news platform DD News shared the visuals of the beautiful structure of the Ram Temple

Ram Temple in Ayodhya is preparing for the grand 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The temple administration has beautifully decorated the Ram Temple ahead of the ceremony, which will be attended by 7,000 guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, industrialists like Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani etc.

Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, news platform DD News shared the visuals of the beautiful structure of the Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the preparations of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to ensure strong security around the VVIP delegates and deployment of liaison officers with every VVIP guest. The Chief Minister has also asked the administration to ensure that the locals face no trouble due to the huge rush of devotees on the day of the ceremony.

Row over pictures of Ram Lalla's idol on social media

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the viral pictures of the Ram Lalla's idol ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Acharya Satyendra Das said that the eyes of Lord Ram should not be revealed before the ceremony and an investigation must be conducted on how the pictures are going viral on the internet.

“The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral," Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI.

"All the procedures will be carried out as usual. However, the eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed until the 'Pran Pratishtha'," he added.

Published: 20 Jan 2024, 03:40 PM IST
