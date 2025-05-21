Ayodhya Ram temple's new portion to be opened for public within a week after June 5 ceremony: Nripendra Mishra

The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by June 5 and a new portion of temple will be opened for public within a week after the ceremony, said Nripendra Mishra as the holy city is set for another spiritual event

Advertisement

"Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Darbar at Ayodhya temple to be performed from June 3 to 5," Mishra, the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee, told PTI.

He added that Spiritual leaders of different beliefs will be invited to consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on June 5.

However, he added that no VIPs from central, state governments will be invited to June 5 consecration ceremony.

The consecration of 14 temples within the Ram Temple complex is scheduled to take place on June 5, coinciding with the Ganga Dussehra festival.

The consecration will be marked by an elaborate three-day festival from June 3 to June 5.

However, the rituals are set to commence on May 30, beginning with the installation of the Shiva Lingam in the Shiv Temple located within the complex.

Advertisement

A total of 101 Vedic scholars from Kashi and Ayodhya will oversee the rituals, including the worship of the 'Yagyashala', recitation of the Valmiki Ramayana, chanting of mantras, readings from the four Vedas, and other traditional ceremonies.

Marble thrones, each two feet in height, have been specially crafted for the installation of the deities in the respective temples. The idols will be placed on these thrones during the consecration ceremonies, trust officials said.

The temples slated for consecration include six located within the main precinct -- dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Sun God, Ganapati, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna.

Additionally, seven temples situated in the Sapt Mandapam area will be consecrated, housing deities and revered figures such as Sage Vashistha, Valmiki, Agastya, Vishwamitra, Ahalya, Shabari, and Nishadraj.