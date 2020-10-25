Ayodhya Ramlila: Organisers claim over 10 crore viewers

Ayodhya Ramlila organisers have claimed that the their viewership has crossed the 10-crore mark. Organisers said that the Ramlila is being shown on different media platforms.

The nine-day Ramlila is being telecast from the Laxman Qila, a temple situated on the banks of the Saryu river here. It is being performed by Bollywood stars and actor-turned politicians.

It is being shown in 14 languages, including Urdu.

Subhash Malik, director of the Ram Lila, said Ayodhya has now another record in its name as the viewership of the Ramlila being shown on Doordarshan, YouTube and other social media platforms has crossed 10 crore.

"We hope that it will double up by the time we finish the telecast," he added.

Due to the coronavirus protocol, people are not allowed to watch performance at the venue.

LED screens have been installed at different places and mobile vans have been sent to remote areas in villages to make watch the enactment of the epic.

Around 120 crew members from Mumbai and 85 artistes are involved in the enactment with a 55-member Doordarshan team filming it from nine different angles.

This Ramlila had started on October 17 and will finish on October 25 with the “Ravana dahan".

“For this, a 100-ft-tall effigy of Ravana is being prepared," Subhash Malik said.

"We have sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest on this occasion," he said.

