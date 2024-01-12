As spiritual tourism gains momentum in India, Ayodhya is poised to become one of the most desired tourist destinations post the Ram Temple inauguration. Providing insight on how its popularity is growing every day, OYO's Ritesh Aggarwal has revealed that “Ayodhya saw a 70% jump in OYO app users vs Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%)".

‘Occupancy rates rose to 100%, some hotels charging ₹ 7,000’

According to MakeMyTrip's co-founder and group CEO Rajesh Magow, there is a 5x upside in searches year-on-year and there are 4x more bookings as compared to last year for Ayodhya.

“At the moment, room night bookings in Ayodhya are almost 10 percent of the top pilgrimage sites in the country, so the potential for growth is significant," Magow observed.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is expecting an initial attendance of nearly 7,000 guests, projecting a daily footfall of three to five lakh visitors post-inauguration, presenting significant economic opportunities, EaseMyTrip said citing trends.

“Leading up to the inauguration, Ayodhya's hotels are fully booked, enabling them to leverage increased pricing. Occupancy rates have risen from 80% to 100%, resulting in substantial price hikes, reaching up to ₹70,000 per night in select hotels."

Ayodhya is undergoing significant infrastructural growth

The data points to the growth potential of the tourism sector in the region. Currently, Ayodhya is undergoing significant infrastructural growth, planning for 73 new properties, including 40 currently under construction.

OYO's plans encompass the addition of 50 hotels and homes with 1,000 rooms before the grand opening of the Ram Mandir, totalling 10,000 rooms. This accommodation setup includes 150 economy hotels, 30 dharmshalas, and 20 luxury hotels.

“These new properties will be strategically located near Ayodhya's prominent landmarks, ensuring convenient access for visitors exploring the city's iconic attractions," an OYO spokesperson told Mint.

Meanwhile, for the tourists in the mid to luxury category, the Radisson Hotel Group launched its property, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya.

"The property can be easily accessed by car or taxi from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station. It also has ample parking space for those travelling by car. The hoteloffers proximity to notable landmarkssuch as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, The Hanuman Garhi Temple, and Sita ki Rasoi, among others. " KB Kachru from Radisson Hotel Group stated.

Is spiritual tourism the next big trend?

Several travel companies have cited that ‘spiritual tourism’ is gaining interest across segments of families, couples and millennials, in addition to the seniors' segment.

“What is noteworthy is that Young India is exploring “spiritual plus" tourism combining pilgrimage/spiritual with local food and cultural trails, also adventure experiences of the destination," said Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel.

Meanwhile, OYO's year-end booking data show, Puri secured the top spot as the most booked spiritual destination, with Amritsar, Varanasi, and Haridwar following suit.

And predicting the growth potential in this segment, the OYO spokesperson told Mint, “We believe the tourism industry could see a tenfold increase in tourism by 2024, making Ayodhya a global spiritual centre akin to Vatican City and Mecca."

