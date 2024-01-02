Ayodhya: THIS statue of Lord Ram selected for consecration ceremony | See photo

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed the photo of the Lord Ram statue that will be installed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statue has been carved by Karnataka-based renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

In a social media post on X, the union minister wrote, “The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister also shared a photograph of Yogiraj posing alongside the idol of Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Nadir will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago, appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'. Prime Minister Modi visited the temple town on December 30 during which he held a roadshow, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly built airport, and laid the foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

On August 5, 2020, he performed the 'Bhoomipujan' ceremony in Ayodhya for the upcoming temple.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!