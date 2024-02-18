Thousands of devotees thronged Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla on Sunday. With the massive influx of devotees in Ayodhya, a team of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams led by the executive officer A V Dharma Reddy on Saturday showcased queue management solutions to the newly inaugurated temple.

The TTD, which is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, demonstrated how to manage multitudes of pilgrims who throng the Ram temple on a daily basis in Ayodhya.

Separately, the Ram Temple chief priest on Saturday announced that the temple will remain closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards.

Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das told media that the doors of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will remain closed from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, so that the deity may take a rest.

The decision has been taken considering the flood of devotees following the consecration ceremony held on 22 January.

Besides, the temple trust has also increased the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm.

Before the consecration ceremony, the timing of 'darshan' was from 7 am to 6 pm, including a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million devotees and pilgrims have visited the holy site to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Both the AAP leaders, their spouses, and other family members spent around one hour and 15 minutes at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

