Ayodhya to be one of the biggest tourist spots in world by 2030: Union minister

The city of Ayodhya would become one of the biggest tourist spots in the world by 2030, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said, adding that Ram Temple will be constructed soon.

According to the union minister, the possibilities of tourism would increase after the construction of the Ram Mandir.

"Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and Ayodhya will become one of the biggest tourist cities of the world by 2030 as people from across the world will pay visits to the city to witness and offer prayers at Ram Mandir. Tourism possibilities will increase here after the construction of the temple is done. Ayodhya is a city of resolve, heritage. It is a spiritual city. It will be a city of tourists soon," the minister told ANI news agency.

He further said that an international airport is getting built in Ayodhya and there would be further enhancement of the train and road connectivity in the city. "The government has estimated that within the next 10 years, the number of tourists coming here will reach 5 crores. Ayodhya's development will be the pride of India," the tourism minister added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government lit 12 lakh diyas on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021'.

Out of 12 lakh diyas, 9,51,000 earthen lamps were lit on the bank of the Saryu river in Ayodhya while 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram temple and the rest were lit in other temples across the state.

Besides, colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Diwali celebration.

