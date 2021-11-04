Ayodhya to be one of the biggest tourist spots in world by 2030: Union minister

"Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and Ayodhya will become one of the biggest tourist cities of the world by 2030 as people from across the world will pay visits to the city to witness and offer prayers at Ram Mandir. Tourism possibilities will increase here after the construction of the temple is done. Ayodhya is a city of resolve, heritage. It is a spiritual city. It will be a city of tourists soon," the minister told ANI news agency.

