Ayodhya to get world's first ‘Ramayana wax museum’ as UP gears up for Deepotsav

Diwali 2025: The much-awaited festival of lights is just a few days away, and devotees' enthusiasm for the Deepotsav celebrations, especially in Ayodhya, has reached its peak. From the inauguration of the world's first Ramayana wax museum to massive bookings for ‘darshan’ at Ram temple, Ayodhya is gearing up to mark Lord Ram's return after his 14-year-long exile.

Ram Mandir Trust said that record-breaking online bookings have been made this year, with people securing thousands of passes just within hours of opening, newswire PTI reported.

Diwali holds special significance for Ayodhya, as it marks the return of Ram, Sita and Lakshman to the city after 14 years of exile and the victory of good over evil, according to Ramayana.

World's first Ramayana wax museum In addition to the ninth Deepotsav celebrations, Ayodhya is also set to witness the world's first Ramayana-themed wax museum. According to news agency reports, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the museum.

Located on the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum brings to life the divine atmosphere of the Treta Yuga. It aims to serve as both a centre of faith and a global tourist attraction.

Spread over 9,850 sq. ft. and built at a cost of ₹6 crore, the fully air-conditioned museum houses 50 lifelike wax statues of characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, depicting key episodes from the epic.

Inside the Ramayana wax museum Once inaugurated, entry to the Ramayana wax museum will be limited to 100 visitors at a time, reported PTI.

At the entrance, a magnificent idol of Lord Ganesha welcomes visitors, symbolising the auspicious start of the journey.

Inside, visitors will be greeted by the fragrance of the Treta Yuga, accompanied by the chants of 'Ram Tarak Mantra' and Ram bhajans. A special selfie point has also been created beside child Ram's wax statue, where children and elders alike can capture memorable photos with the deity.

Over the past eight years, Deepotsav in Ayodhya has evolved into a globally recognised spectacle, setting world records for lighting lakhs of diyas along the banks of the Saryu River and at prominent temples across the holy city.

When is Deepotsav in Ayodhya? Deepotsav will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 October. This year marks the second Deepotsav for the Ram Temple that was inaugurated in January 2024.

As per the Ram Mandir Trust, this year, separate online bookings for ‘Ram Darbar’ darshan are sold out till 29 November, and the online pass facility will reopen at midnight on 29 October.

Ayodhya, Oct 08 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (@CMOfficeUP/ANI Photo)

The city's hospitality sector is also witnessing similar excitement. Hotels across Ayodhya are reporting full occupancy for the festival week, with bookings for 18 and 19 Octobercompletely sold out, reported PTI.

Diwali in Ayodhya Every year, Ayodhya celebrates Diwali by illuminating the city with countless earthen lamps, recreating the divine welcome that, according to legend, greeted Ram upon his homecoming.

During the Deepotsav 2025, the main event will be held at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. (File photo)

The festival symbolises light triumphing over darkness and righteousness prevailing over injustice.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on 20 October, and preparations for the grand Deepotsav are already in full swing.