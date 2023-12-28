Ayodhya: UP bans sale of liquor within 84-Kosi Parikrama circuit of Ram Mandir
Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh Thursday imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in the entire 84 Kosi Parikrama of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh Thursday imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in the entire 84 Kosi Parikrama of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the holy city where the grand Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated soon, India Today reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message