Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected Ayodhya.

CM Adityanath landed at the recently inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport. The UP CM also offered prayers at Ram Mandir 'garbh griha', as well as at Hanumangarhi Temple on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hanumangarhi Laddu of Ayodhya has been registered for the GI tag on Tuesday.

Prior to the Chief Minister's inspection visit, top officials of the district inspected the proposed Saket tent city. Necessary instructions were given to the owner of the tent city.

A tent city has been set up at the new Teerthakshetrapuram, which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Around 150 doctors will be serving at the hospital in rotation.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting to review the ongoing preparations for the grand ceremony.

The meeting will be held at 11 am on Wednesday in which key leaders, including BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Bhupendra Singh, and Dharm Pal will participate.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held over seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, Lord Ram's idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

