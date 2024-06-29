Ayodhya: Waterlogging, road cave-ins on Ram Path, Yogi govt suspends six; Champat Rai rejects Ram Mandir leak claims

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday suspended six officials in Ayodhya after the newly-built Ram Path saw waterlogging and road cave-ins.

Several visuals and videos of waterlogging after heavy rains at various places in the temple town have gone viral on social media platforms.

Reports said that portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch also caved in at several places.

PWD principal secretary Ajay Chauhan said that a probe is underway.

A video shared by PTI showed waterlogging at Sri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya on June 29.

Officials suspended from PWD department — Dhruv Aggarwal (executive engineer)

— Anuj Deshwal (assistant engineer)

— Prabhat Pandey (junior engineer)

Officials suspended from UP Jal Nigam — Anand Kumar Dubey (executive engineer)

— Rajendra Kumar Yadav (assistant engineer)

— Mohammad Shahid (junior engineer)

Notice to contractor Ahmedabad-based contractor Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited has been issued a notice in connection with the matter by the Uttar Pradesh government, reported PTI.

Repair work underway after a road got damaged due to rain, in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Opposition slams Uttar Pradesh govt Akhilesh Yadav says: Posting a video of waterlogging, former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that there was a flood of corruption everywhere and blamed the BJP government for it.

TMC attacks BJP "Ayodhya's Rampath caves in thrice in a matter of four days while the Ram Mandir's roof faces leakage! The failing infrastructure of Ayodhya exposes how @BJP4India rushed the Ram Mandir Project before the elections without having any regard for the safety of the people," said TMC in a post on X.

‘Corruption exposed’ Posting a news clip on X, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai said, “Corruption exposed again in UP. In Ayodhya, the newly constructed Rampath constructed with a budget of ₹8,44 crore has caved in at many places.”

Champat Rai reacts to water leak claims Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Temple Trust, rejected the allegations of water leakage from the roof of Ram Temple.

In a series of tweet, Rai said, “The first thing is that in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ramlala is seated, not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof, nor has water entered the sanctum sanctorum from anywhere.”

Rai added that there is no deficiency in the quality of construction work.

“Excellent arrangements have been made in a planned manner for the drainage of rainwater in the temple and rampart complex,” said Rai.