Ayodhya: What Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kejriwal, Sanjay Raut and others said

Ahead of taking part in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Narendra Modi is the first-ever Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Several political leaders tweeted about the mega bhoomi poojan ceremony, which marks the beginning of the building of the Ram Mandir.

Union Law Miniser Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted a photo of the original document of the Constitution,"Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you all," he wrote on Twitter.

Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the people of the country. "Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings.

"With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty, and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world. May India show the path to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter: "...Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today shared a photo of her rangoli with 'Shri Ram Jayam' written in Sanskrit. "In many homes, a rangoli/kolam is made afresh each day with rice powder. This, today, in the little temple at my place," Sitharaman tweeted.

The Shiv Sena has termed the development as "fulfilment" of party founder Bal Thackeray's dream.

"Fulfilment of Balasaheb's dream," reads a graphic Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut shared on Twitter. The graphic also depicts a temple and carries text "Shree Ram".









