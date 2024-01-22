'Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots anymore': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Ram Mandir ‘pran pratishta' ceremony
UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with PM Modi, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.
After the conclusion of the ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his address, the UP Chief Minister said that now the streets of Ayodhya will echo with the 'Sankirtan' of Shri Ram instead of gunshots.