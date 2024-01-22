After the conclusion of the ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his address, the UP Chief Minister said that now the streets of Ayodhya will echo with the 'Sankirtan' of Shri Ram instead of gunshots.

"Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath participated in the ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony with PM Modi, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Crafted in adherence to the traditional Nagara architectural style, the Ram temple complex is structured to extend a length of 380 feet in the east-west orientation, boasting a breadth of 250 feet and a notable elevation reaching 161 feet. The vertical configuration of the temple comprises individual floors, each towering at a height of 20 feet, fortified by a striking assembly of 392 pillars and embellished with an array of 44 gates.

PM Modi apologises to Lord Ram

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi apologised to Lord Ram and said that something must be lacking in our efforts that the construction of the Ram Temple could not be completed for so many centuries.

"Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice, and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today," PM Modi said.

"I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all," PM Modi added.

