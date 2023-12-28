A day after changing the name Ayodhya railway station, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to name the new international airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham', news agency ANI said while quoting sources on Thursday. The development come Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new airport on Saturday.

More to come…

