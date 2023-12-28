comScore
Breaking News

Ayodhya's new airport to be named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Ayodhya's new airport on 30 December

A view of Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, in Ayodhya (PTI)Premium
A view of Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, in Ayodhya (PTI)

A day after changing the name Ayodhya railway station, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to name the new international airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham', news agency ANI said while quoting sources on Thursday. The development come Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new airport on Saturday. 

More to come…

Published: 28 Dec 2023, 08:36 PM IST
