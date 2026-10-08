Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to get FSSAI 'Eat Right Place' tag, says report; here's how the certification works

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to receive the “Eat Right Place” recognition from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), according to a News18 report.

This comes on the heels of an evaluation of the food safety, hygiene and quality standards maintained for prasad distributed and sold within the temple premises.

Advertisement

How does the Eat Right Place of Worship certification work? The Eat Right Places of Worship (PoW) initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seeks to improve food safety and hygiene standards at religious institutions. Under the programme, temples, gurdwaras, mosques and other places of worship are encouraged to adopt safe practices while preparing and serving prasad, langar and other food.

Certification process A place of worship seeking Eat Right Place of Worship/BHOG recognition must first have a valid FSSAI registration or licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The premises or relevant food handlers must meet the applicable regulatory requirements.

The institution then undergoes a pre-audit, which involves checking its food safety practices against the hygiene requirements prescribed by FSSAI.

Advertisement

Food handlers and cooks are also required to undergo training through FSSAI-empanelled partners under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme. The training covers the Basic Catering Course and focuses on safe food handling practices.

Also Read | Ram Mandir donation case: Former general secretary Champat Rai gets clean chit

After this, an FSSAI-recognised auditing agency conducts a third-party inspection of areas such as kitchens, storage facilities and food-serving spaces. Any shortcomings identified during the audit must be addressed through corrective measures.

Once the required food safety and hygiene standards are fulfilled, the place of worship receives the BHOG certification under the Eat Right Place of Worship initiative.

How long is the certification valid? The Eat Right Place of Worship certificate is valid for two years from the date of issue.

CCPA imposes ₹ 1 lakh penalty on Amazon seller Meanwhile, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in August levied a ₹1 lakh fine on Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace arm of e-commerce major Amazon, for allegedly permitting the sale of sweets carrying the misleading description “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad”.

Advertisement

"The CCPA hereby imposes a penalty of ₹1,00,000/- on the opposite party (Amazon Seller) for publication of misleading advertisements on its platform," in violation of the E-Commerce Rules, 2020, the CCPA said in an order passed on August 4 this year, according to PTI.

The authority also directed Amazon Seller Services to ensure that "no product falsely claiming to be 'prasad', 'prasadam', 'mahaprasad', 'bhog' or any similarreligious offering" linked to the religious institutions and shrines named in the order "is listed, hosted, advertised, exhibited, or offered for sale on its platform without verifiable documentary proof of authorization from the concerned institution".

Amazon submits framework covering 10 religious institutions Amazon submitted a framework covering 10 major religious institutions and shrines, including Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shri Jagannath Temple, Shri Kedarnath Temple, Shri Badrinath Temple, Shri Somnath Temple, Shri Dwarkadhish Temple and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Advertisement

In its 19-page order, the CCPA said the phrase "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad" has a specific and widely understood meaning among Hindu devotees, referring to sacred food offered to and blessed by the deity at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Parliament impasse continues as Oppn targets Centre | Watch

"The commercial appropriation of this phrase for ordinary confectionery products, without any authorisation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constitutes not just a misleading trade practice under the CP Act but an affront to the religious sentiments of crores of consumers," the CCPA said.

Show-cause notice issued before Ram Mandir consecration The CCPA issued a Show Cause Notice to Amazon on the same day, three days before the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024. The notice cited alleged violations of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Advertisement

Amazon removed the listings after receiving the notice. The company stated that it was only an intermediary and was therefore entitled to safe-harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, citing the Supreme Court's judgment in Shreya Singhal v Union of India.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to get FSSAI 'Eat Right Place' tag, says report; here's how the certification works