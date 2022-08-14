Ayodhya's Ram temple to open for 'darshan' by December next year

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said that the construction work is going on at a good pace, so the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready for devotees in December 2023
The construction of Ayodhya's grand Ram temple will be completed by December next year and people will be able to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla, informed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai as quoted by news agency PTI.
"I am extending an invitation to people of Sultanpur to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December. Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya," Rai said at a function held to mark Raksha Bandhan on Friday.
He also said that the construction work is going on at a good pace, so the temple will be ready for devotees in December 2023. He claimed that the design of the temple is such that people will be amazed by it and iron is not being used in the construction work.
The main temple is being built in a total area of 2.7 acres while the total built up area is 57,400 square feet. The length of the temple would be 360 feet and width 235 feet. The total height of the temple including the peak would be 161 feet and there would be three floors to it, each with a height of 20 feet.
The General Secretary of the Trust had earlier said that around 17,000 stones of dimension 5 ft in length, 3 ft in breadth and 2.5 ft in height could be used in the construction of the temple.
Earlier on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust which would be set up by the government.
