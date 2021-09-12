Ayodhya's Ramlila to be held virtually this year

Several film actors from the film fraternity will participate in Ayodhya's Ramlila which will be held virtually

Ayodhya: Ayodhya's Ramlila will be held virtually and will be live-streamed on Doordarshan, the Ramlila Committee in Ayodhya said. "This year the Ram Lila celebrations will be held virtually. Several film actors from the film fraternity will participate in the event," Subhash Malik, President of the Ramlila Committee said, ANI reported.

"Ramlila will be live telecasted on Doordarshan from October 6-15. Around 35 film stars will portray various characters. We have sent an invitation to the Prime Minister, the President and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the event," he added.

Meanwhile, over 60 Ramlila organisation committees have decided to hold the event in its physical form this year in Delhi and they have the nod of DDA, MCDs and ASI to use their grounds, Lav Kush Ramlila Committee secretary Arjun Kumar said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, over 60 Ramlila organisation committees have decided to hold the event in its physical form this year in Delhi and they have the nod of DDA, MCDs and ASI to use their grounds, Lav Kush Ramlila Committee secretary Arjun Kumar said, PTI reported.

