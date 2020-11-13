Ayurveda has been recognized worldwide during Covid pandemic: PM Modi

Modi highlighted the rich legacy of traditional medicine that India has been blessed with. This has been recognized worldwide, more so during the times of the global pandemic of COVID-19 for its beneficial and health and wellness endowing supreme properties, he stated. The Prime Minister stated that the focus has now shifted to prevention and wellness, and the importance of holistic and integrated medicine systems for overall wellness and health of the people. India’s traditional systems of medicine have amply demonstrated to the world the power of Ayurveda. "It is now important to develop scientific evidence-based research structures to integrate with the modern knowledge repositories to move ahead in the 21st century. Integrative medicine is the need of the hour, he highlighted. While India has been known as Pharmacy of the World, with evidence-based research, we can take traditional medicine systems and Ayurveda to new heights," he said.