Ayurvedic drug Neeri-KFT helps remove excess fluid in ascites patients: Study2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 08:04 PM IST
- Ascites is a medical condition in which fluid collects in spaces within the abdomen disease.
Listen to this article
With India promoting the importance the Ayurveda for human wellbeing, researchers from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Karnataka have found that herbal formulation-- Neeri KFT is significantly effective in managing ascites (Jalodara) through ayurvedic intervention. The findings of the study is now published in latest issue of ‘Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences’.