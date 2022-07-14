This is in line with Ministry of Ayush's public notice issued in 2016 that said the aforementioned drugs are required to be taken under Medical Supervision
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday issued advisory directing e-commerce entities concerning the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs not to sell these medicines without a valid prescription.
CCPA in its advisory said, the sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani practitioner respectively is uploaded by the user on the platform. Consuming such drugs without medical supervision can lead to severe health complications.
This is in line with Ministry of Ayush's public notice issued in 2016 that said the aforementioned drugs are required to be taken under Medical Supervision and purchasing the same online should be avoided without medical consultation.
In it advisory, the CCPA said, under Section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, CCPA is empowered to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class, and prevent violation of consumers’ rights. Further, CCPA is empowered to prevent unfair trade practices and ensure that no person engages himself in unfair trade practices.
CCPA consistently monitors the issues affecting consumer welfare. Recently, CCPA issued guidelines to prevent unfair trade practices and protection of consumer interests with regard to the levy of service charges in hotels and restaurants. CCPA has also issued guidelines for the prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements to protect consumers against such advertisements, it added.
Details of the seller are mandatory
The CCPA also mentioned that by law e-commerce entities are obligated to ensure that the details of sellers are accessible including the name and contact number of the grievance officer.
It has also issued Safety Notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold a valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards.
While the first Safety Notice was issued with regard to Helmets, Pressure Cookers and Cooking gas cylinders, the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG etc.
