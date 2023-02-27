Ayush is pivotal to Heal in India and Heal by India ecosystem: Sonowal

New Delhi: Ayush is pivotal to Heal in India and Heal by India ecosystem, said Union Minister for Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.
Speaking at the first ‘Chintan Shivir’ organized by the Ministry of Ayush at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, the minister said that the sector has tremendous potential. “Young researchers and scientist should work on evidence based scientific research and explain the benefits and research of Ayush system of medicine in native languages so that it reaches larger masses."
Sonowal added that Ayush is very important to the vision of one earth, one family, one future.
Union Minister of State for Ayush, Mahendra Munjpara said “With the help of digital health, Ayush Grid, digital and technological advances, the power of Ayush can be capitalized from primary healthcare to specialised health centers."
“The two-day Chintan Shivir is being organized to build the road-map for the up-gradation of Ayush institutions and their integration with the technological advancements, and the identification of ways to integrate Ayush with the New Education Policy, while also identifying current services with potential of improvements to take advantage of Ayush," the Ministry of Ayush said.
