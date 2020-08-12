New Delhi: Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y. Naik on Wednesday announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he's going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically (sic) positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," Naik said on Twitter.

Naik, who is also MoS Defence, is the latest minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet to test positive for the virus. Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vishvas Sarang, Dharmendra Pradhan are already hospitalised.

