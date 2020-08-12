Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
Shripad Naik

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

'My vitals are within normal limits,' says Naik on Twitter

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y. Naik on Wednesday announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y. Naik on Wednesday announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he's going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic.

He said he's going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically (sic) positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," Naik said on Twitter.

Naik, who is also MoS Defence, is the latest minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet to test positive for the virus. Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vishvas Sarang, Dharmendra Pradhan are already hospitalised.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated