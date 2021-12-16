AYUSH ministry announces key initiatives in Uttarakhand

Addressing the gathering Sonowal, said that the next decade AYUSH and tourism sector will see significant growth in the Uttarakhand. The government of India has invested 1 lakh crore through various schemes in the state and is making concerted efforts to make Uttarakhand as a progressive state. Uttarakhand is a land of opportunities and due to its rich biodiversity, it has great potential to contribute to the overall growth of the state. With the aim to strengthen the overall infrastructure, the government of India along with the state government will take rigorous steps in the Uttarakhand valley to implement various schemes.

