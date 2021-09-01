Ayush ministry launches ‘Y-Break’ yoga App

Sarbanand Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush, launched the ‘Y-Break’ mobile application which consists of Asanas, Pranayam and Dhyana. “We know that the corporate professionals often experience stress and also physical problems due to their occupation. Of course, the other professions are also not exempted from such problems. Keeping in view the working population this Y-break has been developed, which will give the employees some solace at the workplace. This Y-break, if practiced sincerely, is going to play a major role in the maintenance of the health of the people," Sonowal said.

