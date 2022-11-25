Ayush ministry partners Department of Science to promote evidence-based research

Ayush ministry and DST have agreed to jointly undertake R&D activities on scientific validation of Ayush concepts, procedures and products, create a platform for the exchange of information
New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday with the Department of Science and Technology to explore cooperation, convergence, and synergy for evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector.
“The MoU will identify the potential areas of research to explore cooperation, convergence, and synergy for evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector and further application of these into the public health care system," the Ministry of Ayush said.
The Ayush ministry and DST have agreed to jointly undertake R&D activities on scientific validation of Ayush concepts, procedures and products, create a platform for the exchange of information and bring about the application of modern science toward understanding the Ayush-related basic concepts and principles.
“The ministry of Ayush would identify thrust areas involving Ayush-related systems that require understanding the basic concepts, procedures, development of newer tools, and so on in modern sciences. Meanwhile, DST, through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), would coordinate the implementation of thrust areas through well-chartered plans and mutual concerted actions," the ministry added.
The MoU will also focus on special calls for proposals under Ayush related R&D activities solicited from the individual or group of National scientists who are actively engaged in research and technology development in academic institutions, research organizations, governments agencies, and industries.
Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST said that raditional knowledge and modern science are joining hands especially in health sciences. “When we bring scientist and medical practitioners of Ayush together, we are sure that we will come up with solutions, which will be available at affordable prices. I hope, this becomes one of the finest programmes in the country."
