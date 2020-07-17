The AYUSH ministry has planned yoga lessons for covid-19 patients to harness the benefits of the alternative therapy, until the world finds a vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

The ministry has received more than 500 applications from the department of science and technology to understand the beneficial aspects of yoga, especially for covid-19 patients. The government is working on three projects with renowned yoga institutes towards this end, said ministry officials.

“We have deployed 30 instructors in covid centres run by the Delhi government who would teach patients yoga for three hours in the morning. Additionally, we have undertaken yoga lessons for covid-19 patients in the neighbouring 11 districts," said Dr Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, AYUSH ministry.

The programme is being expanded to cover people who have come in contact with covid-19 patients such as family members, police personnel, and medical professionals, he said.

Several researchers have indicated that yoga is a tool for mental and physical well-being. The widespread adverse health effects caused by the coronavirus has led to increasing concern about boosting immunity, which has in turn led to this ancient practice gaining in prominence. The United Nations has also embraced yoga and 175 out of 193 countries have unanimously agreed to celebrate International Yoga Day every year on 21 June.

India on Friday recorded 1,036,461 covid-19 cases with the disease having claimed 26,267 lives. India is reporting an increased number of covid-19 cases following the expansion of testing, but the ray of hope is the rising recovery rate. The recovery rate has shot up from 52% in mid-June to more than 63% by mid-July, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. As on date, the active caseload is 358,920, while the number of those cured is 651,274.

Coronavirus infections are largely concentrated in urban areas of the country. In Maharashtra, Mumbai is nearing the 100,000-mark for reported cases. However, it has an impressive recovery rate at nearly 70%, which is 7% higher than the national average and nearly 15% higher than Maharashtra as a whole, which has a recovery rate of 55.62%.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 24,307, while the number of patients recovered stands at 67,830, according to data released by the Medical Education and Drugs Department.

Almost 80% of the asymptomatic and mild cases are advised home isolation under medical supervision. The strategy of home isolation for mild and asymptomatic patients has resulted in reduced burden on hospitals, where the focus has been on the treatment of severe cases and the reduction of fatalities.

Less than 1.94% of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35% cases are on ventilators and 2.81% cases are on oxygen beds, the health ministry said.

“The actual caseload in India is only 358,920, as on date. More than 650,000 (63.33%) of the total cases have recovered. India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. On the global scale, cases per million population in India are four-eight times less than some European countries," the ministry added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via