AYUSH ministry plans yoga lessons for covid-19 patients

India on Friday recorded 1,036,461 covid-19 cases with the disease having claimed 26,267 lives. India is reporting an increased number of covid-19 cases following the expansion of testing, but the ray of hope is the rising recovery rate. The recovery rate has shot up from 52% in mid-June to more than 63% by mid-July, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. As on date, the active caseload is 358,920, while the number of those cured is 651,274.