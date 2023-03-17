New Delhi: The ministries of ayush and rural development inked a pact on Thursday for developing skilled personnel for Ayush healthcare system under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and generating employment for the rural youth and women.

“Both the ministries will collaborate in boosting the spirit of self-employment. This will enable empowerment of rural youths and women’s. This will increase employment opportunities in rural areas. I hope both ministries will continue to explore similar associations, where we can work together for betterment of society," said minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Panchayati Ra minister Giriraj Singh.

“This MoU will be a landmark in empowering women’s self-help groups and rural poor youth. Initial target is to train large number of women’s, which will be increased going forward. We will give priority to self-help groups,“ said Giriraj Singh.

The training program undertaken under this MoU shall be funded as per DDU-GKY cost norms. The ministry will depute nodal agencies across the country, who shall ensure mobilization, counselling, training, placement and tracking of candidates as per DDU-GKY norms in their respective designated states.

The ministry will also arrange training and orientation of plantation beneficiaries and various community level livelihood workers.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is the flagship program of the Ministry of Rural Development. As a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), DDU-GKY aims to transform rural poor youth into economically independent and globally relevant workforce.

