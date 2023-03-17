Ayush ministry, rural development ministry ink pact for skilling youth, women1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:25 PM IST
The training program undertaken under this MoU shall be funded as per Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana cost norms
New Delhi: The ministries of ayush and rural development inked a pact on Thursday for developing skilled personnel for Ayush healthcare system under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and generating employment for the rural youth and women.
