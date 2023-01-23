Ayush ministry signs MoU with ITDC to promote Medical Value Travel in India2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- According to the MoU, Ayush ministry will provide training to the officials of ITDC to sensitize them about the Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Ayush on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Ministry of Tourism to work together for the promotion of Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.
