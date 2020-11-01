Ayush Ministry ties up with Invest India to set up strategic policy unit

The SPFB is the latest in a series of steps – like setting up the comprehensive IT backbone called Ayush Grid for the entire Sector, streamlining of Ayush Education on modern lines, evolving global standards for Ayush systems for diagnostics and terminologies in the Information and communications technology (ICD) framework and setting up a vertical for Ayush Drugs Control – initiated by the Ministry to enable the Ayush systems to move into the centre-stage of healthcare activities in the 21st century, many of which have already progressed into the implementation phase.