Ayush ministry to focus on the increasing demand for Ayurveda medicines

Amidst growing global interest in Ayush-based disease-preventive solutions for covid-19 , the Ayush trade and industry is gearing up to meet the increased demand of Ayurveda medicines. In a bid to boost the domestic and international trade in Ayush medicines, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shripad Naik will take a review of the current status of AYUSH Trade and Industry in the context of the various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH on Friday through a video conference.

Both the ministers will interact with the industry leaders to get the feedback with reference to the AYUSH Trade, the extent of increase in demand at domestic level and to discuss future road map for the promotion of AYUSH.

“The various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH have been found significantly useful not only in India but in different parts of the world which relates to unprecedented demand for Ayurveda Medicine. There is emerging evidence of large-scale adoption of Ayush-based prophylactic solutions by the people," AYUSH ministry said in a statement.

“There are also indications of correlation between large-scale adoption of Ayush practices and low level of covid-19 mortality in India. All these have contributed to increased adoption of Health and Wellness solutions based on Ayush disciplines in India and many other countries. The Ayush Trade and Industry therefore needs to gear up to meet this increased demand," the ministry said.

The last joint review meeting of the Ayush Trade and Industry was taken by both the both Ministers on 9th April 2020 and since then the Ministry of AYUSH has taken many initiatives to integrate AYUSH Systems into the efforts to protect the people from covid-19 as well as to treat them successfully.

The Ministry issued advisories from time to time, Post Covid management and National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of covid-19. The Ministry has also taken up a massive campaign on the need for individuals to adopt disease-preventive measures, to encourage people to use AYUSH Systems to protect themselves from Covid-19.

The policy initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH include steps to facilitate the researchers from any stream of Science as well as AYUSH doctors to undertake the research on Covid -19 through AYUSH Systems and facilitation of the AYUSH industry to work even during the lockdown period. Union health ministry has recently officially recommended to adopt Ayush medicines and solutions for prevention and control of covid-19 and post covid-19 conditions.

The total number of covid-19 cases mounted to 95,56,881 and the toll increased to 1,38,946.

At least 35,551 persons were found to be infected with covid-19 in India. India’s present active caseload of 4,22,943 consists of 4.44% of India’s Total Positive Cases. Ten States/UTs have contributed 75.5% of the new cases. Kerala reported 6,316 cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 3,944 new cases while Maharashtra registered 3,350 new cases yesterday, the union health ministry said. At least 79.28% of the 526 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs. 21.10% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 111 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 82 while West Bengal reported 51 new deaths, the union health ministry.

