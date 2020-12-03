Ayush ministry to focus on the increasing demand for Ayurveda medicines

At least 35,551 persons were found to be infected with covid-19 in India. India’s present active caseload of 4,22,943 consists of 4.44% of India’s Total Positive Cases. Ten States/UTs have contributed 75.5% of the new cases. Kerala reported 6,316 cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 3,944 new cases while Maharashtra registered 3,350 new cases yesterday, the union health ministry said. At least 79.28% of the 526 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs. 21.10% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 111 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 82 while West Bengal reported 51 new deaths, the union health ministry.