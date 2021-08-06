New Delhi: A total of 3,27,672 covid-19 hospital admissions have been authorized under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in 2020-21 with a cost of ₹1157.66 crore, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

"The allocation of funds under AB-PMJAY is integrated both for covid-19 and non-covid-19 treatments. Funds are released as per the requirement of States/UTs. Out of a total of Rs. 5537.02 crore released to States/UTs in FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21, COVID-19 treatments worth Rs. 1157.66 crore were authorized in FY 2020-21," Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Public health being a state subject, response to the covid-19 pandemic is primarily directed by the state governments. National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to States/UTs for ensuring free covid-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY.

When covid-19 pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing treatment. Later, special packages for treatment and testing of covid-19 were introduced.

“Many State Governments decided to make covid-19 testing and treatment free for all residents. While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem including the NHA’s IT platform, others made it free. Covid-19 treatments have been captured in both general and covid-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY," Pawar informed parliament.

AB-PMJAY is an entitlement-based scheme. The entitled beneficiary may directly visit any empanelled hospital (public or private) for availing treatment. However, to increase health awareness amongst beneficiaries, Ayushman cards are issued to them.

During the period from January 2020 to June 2021, 4.3 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme. Pawar also said that NHA collaborated with service providers such as CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) for issuing free Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries.

