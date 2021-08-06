Ayushman Bharat: 3,27,672 covid hospital admissions authorised in 2020-21

"The allocation of funds under AB-PMJAY is integrated both for covid-19 and non-covid-19 treatments. Funds are released as per the requirement of States/UTs. Out of a total of Rs. 5537.02 crore released to States/UTs in FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21, COVID-19 treatments worth Rs. 1157.66 crore were authorized in FY 2020-21," Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

