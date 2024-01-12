Ayushman Bharat cap may double to ₹10 lakh
The health ministry has requested ₹1.1 trillion for FY25, up 23% from ₹89,155 crore in FY24, to enhance health schemes and expand insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat.
New Delhi: The government may double the ceiling on its flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) from the current ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh in the interim budget on 1 February, two officials aware of the matter said.
