Between 1 February and 30 June, more than 88 million patient visits were recorded across the 41,000-plus health and wellness centres (HWCs) operating under the central government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme , the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The number is almost similar to the footfall recorded during the previous 21 months, that is, between 14 April 2018 and 31 January 2020, despite restrictions due to the nationwide lockdown, the ministry said.

“Apart from this, in the last five months, 14.1 million individuals were screened at the HWCs for hypertension, 11.3 million for diabetes and 13.4 million for oral, breast or cervical cancer," the ministry said.

“Medicines were dispensed to about 562,000 patients of hypertension and 377,000 diabetes patients in June alone, despite the challenges posed by covid-19. Besides, as many as 653,000 yoga and wellness sessions were also organized at the HWCs since the covid-19 outbreak," the ministry said.

While a majority of private healthcare facilities were hit during the lockdown, HWCs continued to deliver non-covid-19 essential health services, and in the January-June period, the government operationalized 12,425 centres to take the total number to 41,790, it added.

The health ministry’s announcement came on a day when India’s covid-19 count breached the 800,000 mark, with 21,836 fatalities.

However, the national recovery rate among patients improved further to 62.42%, with 19,138 patients getting cured in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among covid-19 patients to 506,801.

There now are 279,505 active cases, and all are under medical supervision, the Union health ministry said.

Encouraging trends also emerged at the state level, with 18 states and Union territories (UTs) reporting recovery rates better than the national average.

While Ladakh’s recovery rate stood at 86.73%, Uttarakhand was at 80.85% and Chhattisgarh at 78.99%.

The case fatality rate, too, declined further to 2.72%, which is lower than many countries. At least 30 states and UTs also reported a lower fatality rate than the national average.

“The focus of covid-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low. With the support and guidance of the Centre, states/UTs have taken many steps in this regard like mapping of the communities to focus on high-risk groups such as the elderly/aged and population with co-morbidities, and are providing special care to them," the health ministry said.

The country now has 1,218 dedicated covid hospitals, 2,705 dedicated covid healthcare centres and 10,301 covid care centres, according to officials.

Increased focus to ensure nationwide implementation of the test, track and treat strategy saw the number of samples tested rise to 11,024,491.

Tests per day also continued rise, with 283,659 samples tested in the past 24 hours alone.

The testing network was further strengthened with 835 government laboratories and 334 private facilities, totalling 1,169 labs.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a 55-hour lockdown and a statewide special cleanliness campaign from Friday to contain the spread of covid-19.

