NEW DELHI : Government’s ambitious scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has completed over 2 crores hospital admissions with treatments worth approximately ₹25,000 crore, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.

“Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is an ambitious scheme ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for the poor and underprivileged people. The scheme has empowered all eligible beneficiaries with cashless and paperless healthcare services benefits of upto ₹5 Lakhs per family per year. Thus, many disadvantaged sections can afford treatment without turning to moneylenders," Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare said. He was chairing an event Aarogya Dhara- 2.0 to mark the completion of 2 Crores treatments under AB-PMJAY.

The government also launched initiatives such as Adhikar Patra which is to be issued to the beneficiaries during their hospital admissions for treatment under PM-JAY scheme to make them aware about their rights so that they can claim free and cashless healthcare services upto ₹5 lakhs under the scheme.

Another initiative called as Abhinandan Patra was launched which means a ‘thank you note’ to be issued to the beneficiaries during their discharge after the treatment under PM-JAY for availing the benefits of AB PM-JAY scheme. The Abhinandan Patra is also accompanied by a feedback form to be filled in by the beneficiary regarding the service they received under the scheme.

Ayushman Mitra was also launched which is another key initiative launched which provides an opportunity to all citizens to contribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat by helping eligible people to get their Ayushman Cards created and bring them under the ambit of the scheme.

“This can be done by logging in to https://pmjay.gov.in/ayushman-mitrato create Ayushman Mitra ID which can then be shared with eligible people. While getting Ayushman Cards and while availing treatments under the scheme the Ayushman Mitra ID can be shared by beneficiaries to CSC/empaneled hospital," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The Union health Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of the programme during the event. Dr RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) the implementation agency for AB-PMJAY said that robust IT platforms for enabling a simpler, fast, cashless, transparent and paperless entire claim process for beneficiaries to seek financial aid ₹5 lakh in a time bound manner anywhere in the country.

“We hope to soon achieve the government’s target of verifying and enrolling over 50 crore beneficiaries under the scheme," he said.

