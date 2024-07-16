Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: NHA asks states to expedite hospital verification

The National Health Authority (NHA) has directed state mission directors (SMDs) to expedite the verification of hospitals listed on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) platform.

State governments are yet to verify 23,954 health facilities for their inclusion in the Health Facility Registry (HFR).

The states with the highest number of health facilities pending for verifications are Maharashtra (5,351), Uttar Pradesh (5,212), Madhya Pradesh (1,964), Andhra Pradesh (1,868) and Rajasthan (1,840).

It is requested that SMDs should ideally designate at least two district verifiers (DV) and one district nodal officer (DNO) in each district across the state so that the registry can be fully populated at the earliest," an NHA official told SMDs in a communication seen by Mint.

The HFR is one of the core building blocks of the ABDM, the Centre's flagship scheme, which aims to create a national digital health ecosystem. It aims to be a comprehensive repository of the country’s health facilities across all systems of medicine.

As of date, 310,345 healthcare facilities are verified under the ABDM, of which 122,260 are private and 188,085 are government centres.

The aim is to build a trusted national platform where patients can easily get details of registered health facilities across the country by improving the discoverability of health facilities," the official added.

ABHA ID push The ABDM is also mandated to develop digital health IDs—Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs—for citizens. So far, 651,760,110 health IDs have been created to make citizens' medical records accessible to doctors within the ABDM network.

Earlier Mint reported that the Centre had extended the Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) by one year till 30 June 2025 to digitize patients' health records and link them with the ABHA IDs.

Hospitals get ₹20 per patient for digitizing their health records and linking them with ABHA IDs.