The Union Health Ministry has initiated digital registration of all medical facilities and all doctors under Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission for digitisation of health records, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, government hospitals have been advised to procure Hospital Information Management System software.

On September 27, in a historic initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing.

Addressing the nation on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the campaign of strengthening health facilities that had been going for the last seven years was entering a new phase. "Today we are launching a Mission that has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India's health facilities," the Prime Minister stated at the launch.

Under the mission, every Indian will get a unique health ID that will also work as a health account to which personal health records can be linked.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.

