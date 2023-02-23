Ayushman Bharat facilitates quick OPD registrations in 365 hospitals through scan and share
- The QR-code based instant registration service has helped over 5 lakh patients save time by drastically reducing the wait times in the (Out Patient Department) OPD registration areas of the participating hospitals
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the scan and share service for faster OPD registrations under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was adopted by 365 hospitals since its launch in October, 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×