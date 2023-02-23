Ayushman Bharat facilitates quick OPD registrations in 365 hospitals through scan and share

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the scan and share service for faster OPD registrations under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was adopted by 365 hospitals since its launch in October, 2022.

The QR-code based instant registration service has helped over 5 lakh patients save time by drastically reducing the wait times in the (Out Patient Department) OPD registration areas of the participating hospitals, it added.

The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, more than 5 lakh patients availed benefit of faster OPD registrations using the Scan and Share service.

“Within five months of its launch, the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals across the country."

The participating hospitals display their unique QR codes in patient registration areas.

The patients can scan the QR code using any health application of their choice (such as ABHA App, Aarogya Setu App, EkaCare, DRiefcase, Bajaj Health, PayTM) and share their ABHA profile (demographic information like name, age, gender, and ABHA number) with the Health Management Information system (HMIS) of the hospital.

“This enables paper-less registration and thereby instant token generation.

The patient saves time and the health facility is able to optimize the need of resources deployed for registration.

The patient’s health records also get digitally linked to their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) which they can manage and access from their phone anytime anywhere," the ministry said.

The real-time benefits of Scan and Share service are being leveraged by patients across the country.

Apart from Government hospitals, several private hospitals are also enabling the ABHA-based registrations for their patients.

The service is currently live in 125 districts across 25 States/ UTs in the country.

Earlier this week, NHA also achieved the milestone of registering 2 lakh health facilities like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centres, pharmacies etc. in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), the ministry added.