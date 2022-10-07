Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration via QR code to begin in two Delhi hospitals

The National Health Authority under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is undertaking a pilot for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital in New Delhi
To do away with the long queues for OPD registration, National Health Authority has brought the facility of OPD registration by scanning QR codes at two government hospitals in Delhi.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that the NHA is going to undertake a pilot project under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH).
Under this service, old and new patients would be able to register for the OPD service in the hospital by simply scanning a QR code. After scanning, they would require to enter details like name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number, etc. with the hospital, reported ANI.
This will ultimately help patients in saving their time by instantly registering for OPD instead of standing for a long time in front of the OPD counter. Later, the service will be extended to other health facilities and departments soon.
How to register for OPD with QR code
Patients or visitors can simply scan the QR Code with their mobile phones by using any of the modes be it phone camera, scanner, ABHA App, Arogya Setu App, or any other ABDM enabled App. As they will be taken to a link after scanning, they will have to fill in the necessary details. After sharing profiles, they will be allotted a token number.
Afterwards, patients can go to the registration counter directly and collect their outpatient slip (OP slip) to visit the doctor or avail of any other hospital service.
“Under the ABDM, we're using technology to simplify processes and make healthcare more efficient. The QR Code-based rapid OPD registration service is a step in this direction. It helped over 2200 patients avoid the hustle of long queues with considerably reduced waiting time and minimal time at the registration counter within 15 days of this pilot in LHMC & SSKH." said Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, of NHA.
Patients can keep their digital health records with ABHA
The NHA team is also working on the digitisation of health records. The team is helping the patients in creating their Ayushman Bharat Health Account or ABHA numbers that shall help them in digitising their health records.
According to Dr RS Sharma, direct profile sharing has also helped achieve a higher level of accuracy in patient records. That's why the NHA team is also working to extend the facilities to other departments as well. Such services will also be extended to other health facilities like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, etc. to help patients save time and effort.
The QR code-based OPD registration was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the hospital management and ABDM team. Messaging and kiosks were also set up to reduce waiting time for patients. To help the patients understand the new process better, support personnel were also posted to help them.
