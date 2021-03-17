Ayushman Bharat picks up pace amid pandemic

AB-PMJAY offers annual cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 107.4 million poor and vulnerable households, or about 530 million beneficiaries. The scheme provides cashless and paperless access to services at the point of care. Till January, as per the provisional report, over 40,000 beneficiaries were treated for covid-19 under the scheme. Also, over 400,000 diagnostics tests for covid-19 were performed.