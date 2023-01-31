Home / News / India /  Ayushman Bharat saved 80,000 cr, gave health coverage to crores of people: President
New Delhi: Ayushman Bharat Yojana has given coverage to crores of poor people of the country and saved 80,000 crore, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday while addressing the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

President Murmu said, “For instance, a major cause of poverty is illness. A serious ailment completely shatters the morale of a poor family, leaving generations in debt. To free the poor from this worry, a nationwide Ayushman Bharat Yojana was launched. Under this scheme, more than 50 crore countrymen have been provided the facility of free treatment. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has saved crores of poor from becoming poorer, preventing them from spending Rupees 80,000 crore."

About 50% of the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme are women, she added.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri –Jan Arogya Yojana (AM PM-JAY) was launched in September 2018 with an objective to provide free, affordable, and accessible healthcare services to around 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families identified from the Socio-economic Caste Census of 2011 on the basis of certain deprivation and occupation-based criteria.

The flagship health scheme of the Centre is the first and only such complete mechanism in the world that provides cover of 5 lakh to 80 crore people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

AB PM-JAY is implemented in alliance with state-specific health protection schemes. Accordingly, many States and Union Territories have expanded the beneficiary base to over 14 crore families.

The Economic Survey is set to be tabled soon after the President’s address. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on 1 February.

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience.
