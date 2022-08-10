History buffs will get the opportunity to learn more about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters who were executed in the two-story, British-era "Phansi Ghar" on the grounds of the Delhi Assembly. August 9 saw the opening of the “Phansi Ghar" and the Corona Warriors Memorial by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On the grounds of the Assembly, close to the entrance gates, it is situated behind the statue of Vitthal Bhai Patel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}