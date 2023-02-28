On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated on the completion of India's 75 years of independence, Maharashtra government is set to begin a ‘Light and Sound’ show at the Gateway of India on Tuesday. The show will be jointly organised by the Tourism department of the state government, Union ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC).

Where to watch the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav light and sound show?

The light and sound show will be organised at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. There is no detail about where to watch the show online.

Light and Sound Show date and timing

The light and sound show will be held at 8:00 pm at Mumbai's Gateway on Tuesday. The show will be initially held twice in a week, ie Saturday and Sunday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to inaugurate the program

The weekly program will be inaugurated by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, according to an Indian Express report.

Announcing about the event at the Gateway of India, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the event will be one among the series of programmes to celebrate India's completion of 75 years of independence He said that during the first week, the show will be twice a week on Saturday and Sunday. He called the show as a part of the concept of progressive India. The show will also shed light upon the contribution of Mahrashtra in India's Independence movement.

The program will be joined by several eminent personalities and ministers. The list of attendees include the speaker of the state legislative assembly, Rahul Narvekar, minister for school education Deepak Kesarkar, MP Arvind Sawant, etc. Know the following details about the function.