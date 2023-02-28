Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav light and sound show to be held at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Check date and timing
To mark the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Maharashtra government will inaugurate light and sound show at Gateway of India Mumbai. Know its date and timings
On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated on the completion of India's 75 years of independence, Maharashtra government is set to begin a ‘Light and Sound’ show at the Gateway of India on Tuesday. The show will be jointly organised by the Tourism department of the state government, Union ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC).
