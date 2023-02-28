Announcing about the event at the Gateway of India, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the event will be one among the series of programmes to celebrate India's completion of 75 years of independence He said that during the first week, the show will be twice a week on Saturday and Sunday. He called the show as a part of the concept of progressive India. The show will also shed light upon the contribution of Mahrashtra in India's Independence movement.