Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: medicinal plants to be cultivated across 75,000 hectare

NEW DELHI: The National Medicinal Plants Board, under the ministry of AYUSH, has launched a campaign to promote cultivation of medicinal plants in the country as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This will help increase income of farmers, the government said.
Under this campaign, the cultivation of medicinal plants will be undertaken across 75,000 hectares in the next one year. The programme kick-started in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Pune in Maharashtra.
In Pune, medicinal plants were distributed to the farmers and those already cultivating medicinal plants were felicitated.
"A total of 7,500 medicinal plants were distributed to 75 farmers on this occasion. A target has been set to distribute 75 thousand saplings," said Chandra Shekhar Sanwal, deputy chief executive officer, National Medicinal Plants Board.
In Saharanpur, medicinal plants were distributed to 150 farmers. The plants included - Night-flowering Jasmine (Parijat), Golden Apple (Bel), Margosa Tree (Neem), Indian Ginseng (Ashwagandha) and Indian Blackberry (Jamun).
Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said India has immense potential in the field of medicinal plants.
Over the last year and a half, the market of medicinal plants has boomed not only in India but world over.
Other programmes being held under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' include launch of Y Break App, distribution of Prophylactic Ayush Drugs, 'Ayush Aapke Dwar' and lecture series for school and college students. The lecture series and webinar on Y Break app will to be organised on 5 September.
